Water pipeline from Salim Treatment Plant to Kanowit expected completion by Feb 2024

SIBU (Sept 1): The water pipeline project from the Salim Treatment Plant here to Kanowit is expected to be completed by February next year.

In a statement, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the project, which started on Aug 2, 2019, was expected to improve water pressure and reliability of water supply for residents in Kanowit, Machan, Nibong Tada, Durin, Sibu Jaya and surrounding areas

“The proposed pipeline from Salim Water Treatment Plant, Sibu Water Board to Kanowit, Sibu Division, commenced on Aug 29, 2019 and is expected to be completed by Feb 2024.

“This project will improve water pressure and reliability of water supply for residents in Kanowit, Machan, Nibong Tada, Durin, Sibu Jaya and surrounding areas,” he said in the statement after a visit to the project site of the Proposed Water Supply Kanowit Phase 2 (Stage 2) recently.

He said the scope of this project consists of the construction of Durin Booster Station, complete with a 1.5 million litre (ML) ground suction tank, 3.5 ML elevated water tank at Bukong Jagoi and the laying of 55 km of pipelines from Salim Water Treatment Plant to Kanowit.

Additionally, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) is planning to elevate the Bukit Lima Treatment Plant’s capacity with a target of achieving 15 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water, he added.

“The supply from Bukit Lima is mainly to cater for the town, Lanang area and Deshon Road Booster,” he said.

Julaihi was accompanied by Ministry Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Jafri Lias, Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) director Chang Kuet Shian, and SWB general manager Abdul Malik @ Itin Langit and deputy general manager Lau Pon Yin.