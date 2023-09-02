12 Merdeka babies born in Miri Hospital

MIRI (Sept 2): The Miri Hospital has welcomed 12 newborns as Malaysians celebrated its 66th Merdeka on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the hospital, six of them are boys and the rest girls.

The first Merdeka baby was born at 4.48am and the 12th was born at 9.02pm.

“Based on our record, the heaviest of them weighs at 3.17KG,” said the hospital.

To mark the special date, Miri Hospital also gifted the mothers with Merdeka Day congratulatory cards for the birth of their babies.

The card was part of the Merdeka month celebration and Malaysia Day by the Ministry of Health for 2023.

“It is hoped that the babies will grow up to be healthy and prosper,” it said.