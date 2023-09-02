Awg Tengah: China company to proceed with US$5.2 petro-chemical, refinery project in Bintulu in Q1 2024

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Beijing BECA Sci-Tech Co Ltd will proceed with the implementation of the US$5.2 billion petro-chemical and refinery integrated project in Bintulu, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today.

It revealed that the project, implemented by BECA in collaboration with Sinopec Engineering Incorporation (SEI) and China International Trust and Investment Corporation (CITIC), is expected in the first quarter of next year (2024).

According to the statement again, BECA chairman Dong Chao at a meeting in Beijing with the Sarawak delegation led by Awang Tengah on Aug 31 that BECA had already conducted the soil and hydrology study for the proposed project.

Awang Tengah thanked BECA for its commitment and assured the company that the government will do its utmost best to facilitate them in the successful implementation of the project in Sarawak.

“While Covid-19 pandemic slowed the progress of the proposed project, the company has been actively engaging with the Sarawak government so that their proposal could be materialise,” said the statement.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, was joined in the meeting by Deputy Minister Datuk Dr. Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and International Trade, Industry and Investment Ministry (Mintred) advisor Datuk Mohd. Naroden Majais.

Also present were Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Chargé d’ Affaires / Deputy Chief of Mission, Malaysian Embassy in the People’s Republic of China Sanmugan Subramanian, Mintred acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, Regional Corridor Development Authority CEO Datu Ismawi Ismuni and InvestSarawak CEO Timothy Ong as well as several other government officials.