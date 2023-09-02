Bung Bratak Festival preserves intangible elements of Bidayuh culture

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Bung Bratak Festival officially kicked off today at the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre in Kampung Tembawang Sauh, Bau near here.

The festival, being its last day tomorrow, offers visitors a day full of carnival-like festivities and traditional craftwork exhibitions by the Bidayuh community.

A craft vendor, Debra Sawin from Suip Enterprise, is seen working alongside her mother, Nipek Suip, in promoting their handmade accessories and traditional Bidayuh costumes to the visitors.

Having been in the industry since 2002, the mother-and-daughter team has taken to social media to showcase and promote their products under their Facebook page ‘Traditional Dayak Bidayuh Attire Collection’.

Their participation in the Bung Bratak Festival this year was actually their first.

“This is our first time to the Bung Bratak Festival, and also our first time climbing up Bung Bratak,” said Debra.

“What makes this event interesting is there are vendors who are not only from Bau, but also from Lundu (Salako) and Serian.

“In fact, each Bidayuh district has its own respective stalls at this festival,” she noted.

Catherine Charlie of the Cate’s Craft Booth who represents the Bidayuh Serian, meanwhile, enlightened the visitors on the distinct colours of the Bidayuh accessories.

The Bidayuh accessories and costumes, she said, may have different motifs, colours and styles based on the Bidayuh subgroups locality.

“Our (Serian) accessories incorporate three main colours – red, black and white, whereas in Padawan, they include yellow but not white.

“The motifs I use are exclusively Bidayuh Serian’s, so people will know which Bidayuh district the accessories are from,” said Catherine, sharing her seven-year experience in the handicraft industry.

Another significant attraction at the festival this year is the setting up of a traditional games corner by the Persatuan Adat Asar Singai (PAA’S).

Here, they showcased and reintroduced traditional Bidayuh sports and games like ‘main liew’, ‘tipidan gage’ and ‘sirotuong’ which were once the Bidayuh communities’ favourite pastimes, especially among the young children.

“In the olden days, games like these were often played by the children but with changes brought about by modernisation, these games have gradually disappeared,” said PAA’S chairman Edid Ngupel.

“We want to reintroduce these sports and games to the young generation so that the tradition does not fade away.

“We have several traditional Bidayuh games for the attendees to try, and participation is free. Everyone is welcome to take part in the games and the response, so far, has been very positive,” he enthused.

Among the visitors met at the festival was Sam Kavanagh, a British who has been residing in Kuching for the past five years.

The first-time visitor finally made it to the Bung Bratak Festival after much persuasion and recommendation by the locals.

“It’s very interesting. Despite the fact that there are different subgroups of Bidayuh people from Bau, Padawan and Serian, you can still see a lot of similarities but also their unique individualities,” said Sam.

“Sarawak is indeed the most special place I’ve ever been, and it’s just visually stunning. I’d recommend everyone to come here to Bung Bratak,” he added.