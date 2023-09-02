Culinary event with a noble cause

KUCHING (Sept 2): It was a night of culinary extravaganza at the ‘Eat For A Purpose’ charity event recently, which featured fine-dining items specially curated by Chef Achang Libat.

The gala dinner was one of many activities carried out by the Society for Critically Sick Children (S.O.S Kids) in connection with its 10th anniversary, and also to help it achieve its target of raising RM200,000 this year.

Still, it was an enriching gastronomic experience for the guests who enjoyed the offerings prepared by Chef Achang and his team.

The course commenced with ‘Pao Fan (Poached Rice) in Kasam Ensabi Consommé and Crispy Butter Prawn.

This delightfully piquant Bario rice ball had Sarawak’s indigenous flavours written all over it, down to the broth that nicely combined the textures. The earthy notes from the fermented ‘ensabi’ (wild mustard greens) paired really well with the savoury-creamy prawn.

“The rice, mixed in the broth, resembles porridge, right? Well, young children, especially those who are sick, are more comfortable consuming soft food. Thus, this item is curated with that in mind, but Chef Achang has truly elevated it into a fine-dining piece,” said S.O.S. Kids members Ooi See Bee, who was the dinner hostess.

Up next was the more sophisticated pasta dish, ‘Tilapia Pansuh Ravioli with Pansuh Carbonara, Bamboo Shoots and Tapioca Leaves Puree’.

“Pasta has now become many children’s favourite, so this number highlights that,” said Ooi.

“However, Chef Achang has cleverly incorporated native elements into this dish.

“The melt-in-the-mouth ravioli is as creamy as it can be, but in between bites, you get slivers of ‘bunga kantan’ (ginger flower) that keep things interesting.”

The entrée was no less interesting, coming in the form of ‘Crispy Fried Chicken Chop with Grilled Vegetables and Reduction of Grapes’.

This flavoursome number was enriched with the tartly-sweet fruity grape reduction, giving it a Christmas-like dish taste.

“Many children like a chicken dish, so Chef Achang has recreated this one to commemorate it. It also combines the nutritionists’ recommendation for children to have more fruits and vegetables in their diet,” said Ooi.

Serving as palate cleanser, Chef Achang included the refreshing ‘Chrysanthemum Tea and Lychee Granita’ in the menu.

“As a palate cleanser, this shaved-ice treat helps prepare your taste-buds for what’s coming next,” said Ooi.

The meal finished with the delightful, ‘Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream with Chocolate Truffles, Chocolate Wafer Stick, Vanilla Sponge Cake and Gula Apong Meringue’.

For this dessert, Ooi showcased the ice cream-making demonstration, where her usage of liquid nitrogen when whisking the mixture got the guests all excited.

“This dessert highlights Sarawak, as you can tell from the ‘gula apong’ (palm sugar) meringue. The ice cream is of ‘teh tarik’ flavour, and the chocolate element holds everything together,” said Ooi.

In her parting remarks at the end of the dinner, Ooi thanked all the benefactors for their part in making the ‘Eat For A Purpose’ charity event a success.

“Of course, thanks to Chef Achang and his team for sharing their creativity with us tonight.

“To our medical advisors from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Dr Ooi Mong How and Dr Chor Yek Kee, thank you so much for your support and contributions to the S.O.S. Kids.

“Congratulations also to S.O.S. Kids for continuing to champion this cause for the last 10 years. It has been a journey, and I hope this would continue under the leadership of our very charismatic president, Constance Leong.

“S.O.S. Kids needs about RM200,000 annually to enable it to provide the critically-sick children with the medical equipment and treatments.

“This charity dinner is one of the events arranged to meet this target,” she said.

Established in 2013, S.O.S. Kids strives to function as an active voluntary organisation that sets out to support the critically-sick children in the community and their families. It upholds five key objectives:

to provide moral support and counselling to the families with critically-ill children;

to create public awareness, and disseminate medically-sound information to the families, regarding childhood disease;

to provide financial assistance to needy children and their families;

to support the establishment of a conducive, well-equipped halfway house, hospital environment and medical consumables for critically-ill children, where appropriate, for the care, treatment and management of critically ill kids, and;

to support research projects in paediatric critical care medicine and enhance the expertise of medical staff and social workers.