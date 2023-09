KUCHING (Sept 2): A body of a person was found dead inside a RPR apartment which caught fire at Batu Gong, Siburan at 11am today.

According to sources, another victim is being transported to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from the Siburan and Batu Lintang stations were mobilised to the scene.

The police have been contacted for further information.

MORE TO COME