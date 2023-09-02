Deputy Minister: Starlink satellite devices will be expanded nationwide

JOHOR BARU (Sept 2): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will expand the installation of Starlink satellite devices in areas with poor internet access nationwide.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said that MCMC had ordered 30 high-performance devices, and 10 of them had been obtained.

Of the 10 devices, four have been installed, at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kuala Pilah; Kampung Orang Asli Kemensah, Gombak; Kampung Orang Asli Tonggang in Tambun, Perak; and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Temon, Johor Bahru.

“MCMC is currently identifying other suitable locations throughout the country, including Sabah and Sarawak, which need better internet access.

“We will discuss with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development to identify suitable and necessary locations for us to install this device. All this has not been finalised yet,” she told reporters, after visiting the site installation of the Starlink satellite device in the Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Temon, here, today.

She said that it is the government’s wish that the installation of the device can serve as a temporary solution for locations which do not have access or have weak internet access, while efforts to improve internet access continue.

Teo added that the Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Temon area is facing frequency interference due to its proximity to the neighbouring country, Singapore, causing their phone lines to connect to the Singapore frequency.

“With this facility, it will be able to improve internet access for residents, especially in the learning sector of Orang Asli children,” she added.

Currently, one unit of high-specification Starlink device costs RM11,613 and acts as a Wi-Fi Hotspot with a coverage distance of about 100 metres, depending on the place of installation. – Bernama