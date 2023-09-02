Former Saratok MP Jelaing Mersat passes away at age 75

KUCHING (Sept 2): Former two-term Saratok MP Jelaing Mersat has passed away at the age of 75.

Close family members said he died at 3.40pm on Friday.

Jelaing’s brother Professor Dr Neilson Ilan Mersat said the funeral wake for Jelaing will be held at Rumah Panjai Sylvia Gupi Mersat at Merujie Kabo, Saratok.

The burial is scheduled on Sept 4.

The late Jelaing was first elected as Saratok MP in 2004 and was re-elected in 2008.

He had contested as a Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) candidate, representing Barisan Nasional at the time.

Following his re-election, he was appointed as Deputy Minister in several portfolios. Among the posts he held were Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Deputy Minister of Transport.

He was not re-nominated in the 2013 general election.

Prior to his involvement in active politics, the late Jelaing was a teacher and school principal for several secondary schools in the state.

A former student of his, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, paid a tribute to Jelaing who he described as a man with principles and a strong personality.

Friday said he personally had a lot to thank the late Jelaing for, starting from when Jelaing was his teacher in 1978 during Form 6 at SMK Simanggang.

“He was very firm, strict but still very caring. After I left SMK Simanggang, we hardly met with each other due to our work commitment. He was appointed as one of the political secretaries and thereafter became our Saratok MP,” said Friday.

Friday, who was in the state civil service, said it was when he was transferred to Saratok district office that they met each other again.

“We worked with each other even closer — him as our MP and me as Acting District Officer of Saratok (2005-2007). We planned and discussed on how to bring more development to Saratok. In 2007 I was transferred to Betong, where we seldom met thereafter,” he said.

He also said Jelaing’s passing is a great loss to Sarawak and Saratok, as Jelaing had contributed a lot to the development of education in Sarawak and to the development of Saratok as a Member of Parliament.

“We know that he was not too well lately but did not expect him to have left us that soon. His departure will surely be felt and missed,” added Friday.