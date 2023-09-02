JCI Padawan holds workshop on stress-free productivity, tasks-handling

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) recently held a workshop for members of its board of directors.

Taking place at the meeting room of Footsiie Q Saradise, the ‘Art of Stress-Free Productivity Training’ was facilitated by JCI Padawan secretary Douglas Bong.

The core objective of the session was to help equip the participants with a simple system that should enable them to organise, prioritise, and complete their day-to-day tasks more efficiently than before.

“This workshop aims to empower individuals to shift from a reactive ‘crisis-fight’ mode to a proactive state of confident execution.

“It also aims to help the participants eliminate the anxiety associated with forgetting important tasks, ensuring that they would always know what needs to be done next, leading to a more relaxed and focused mindset in terms of tasks-handling,” said JCI Padawan president Vincent Tang in a statement.

The JCI is a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

In Malaysia, it is estimated that there are 3,155 members representing 73 local JCI chapters, and from the total number, 515 members are from Sarawak.

For those interested in joining this movement or wanting to learn more about its activities, can seek the organisation via Facebook (JCI Padawan).