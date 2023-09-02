Julau man faces four charges for discharging firearm

JULAU (Sept 2): A 20-year-old man was faced with four charges on Friday for discharging a firearm at a vehicle at Sungai Pinang on Jalan Wak Buku Pakan here on Aug 23.

The four charges were framed under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 for possession of homemade firearms, and judge Stella Augustine Druce at the Sarikei Sessions Court allowed the accused to be released with RM2,000 bail for each charge.

Julau Police Chief DSP Andam Sulin in a statement today also said that the accused will also face a charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

“The prosecution is still pending a chemist report,” he said.

According to him, the police received a call from a complainant saying that a pick-up truck belonging to his son had been shot while on the way back to the longhouse at Sungai Pinang on Jalan Wak Buku Pakan on Aug 23 at around 10.45pm.

He however did not suffer any injuries.

Following the report, the police arrested the accused on Aug 24 at around 5.30pm.