‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ a historic moment for Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU (Sat 2): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong’s first-ever ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour through the Land Below the Wind will mark a historic moment for the people of Sabah and provide a golden opportunity for them to meet the royal couple.

Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are scheduled to tour Sabah and Sarawak from Sept 3 to 13.

Tawau Banjar Association president Badrianshah Mohd Hamdi said he was moved by Sultan Abdullah’s willingness to drive himself down the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Seri Paduka very much understands the importance of the Pan Borneo Highway for the people of Sabah and Sarawak, which is important because the highway can be a catalyst for the economic growth of an area, especially in the interior,” he told Bernama.

Badrianshah, 67, said the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour would also allow Their Majesties to see for themselves the progress of the highway construction in Sabah where Phase 1 of the project, which involves 15 packages, has reached 82 per cent and expected to be completed in January next year.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour will start from Tawau, Sabah and end in Telok Melano, Kuching, Sarawak involving a distance of over 2,100km via the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

The head of Kampung Lokub in Kiulu, Unus Limun said Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah would be the focus of the people in this state who would not miss the opportunity to take pictures with the royal couple.

Unus, 59, said the tour would help promote the state and bring an economic spillover to the people of Sabah.

“The tourism sector is one of the sectors that we can see benefiting from Their Majesties’ visit when local and foreign tourists see for themselves in the media the interesting places, traditional food and the natural beauty of Sabah,” he said.

Bead maker Elaine Rupyin, 49, also hopes that Tunku Azizah’s visit to the handicraft centre would boost people’s interest in Sabah handicrafts such as bead craft from the Rungus ethnic group.

“We can see on social media many of our young people keenly following her (Tunku Azizah) style, she wears local handicraft products such as the Royal Pahang Weave. I really hope that the Queen will wear our crafts such as the Pinakol beaded necklaces,” she said.

Elaine, who hails from Kampung Mangkapon, Pitas, is also planning to personally meet Their Majesties, who are scheduled to visit the Kadazandusun Cultural Association Hall in Penampang on Sept 7.

Kiulu sub-district head Kumin Gabpai, 72, said the tour would also allow Sultan Abdullah to see the development in Sabah and mingle with the people here.

Mountain guide Nazrul Rizam Abidin, 39, is happy to know that Their Majesties would see for themselves the traditional Tagal system in Sungai Moroli, Ranau, which is an important model in protecting the environment and benefiting the local population.

The Tagal system, which limits the entry and activities conducted in specified areas, is to regulate fish catches and monitor the water quality in the river.

“It is hoped that with Their Majesties’ visit, this Tagal system can be developed and given more attention not only in Sabah but also throughout the country,” said the native of Mesilau, Ranau. – Bernama