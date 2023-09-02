Kuching to host Malaysia Urban Forum for first time

KUCHING (Sept 2): The fifth edition of the Malaysia Urban Forum (MUF) will be held at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre (HEEC) and Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, from Nov 4 to 8.

In announcing this, Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said it would be the first time for Kuching to host this forum.

“This edition is set to become the biggest conference.

“The five-day event will have governments, industries, businesses, academia, professionals, and communities participating in open conferences and various dialogues discussing the existing challenges and best practices in facilitating sustainable urban transformation agenda.

“Among key topics are decarbonisation and climate change, data and technology, and food security.

“It will feature 300 speakers. Also, the event has been placed under the DBKU (Kuching North City Commission)’s programme run in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence,” he told reporters in a press conference held after attending a meeting at Waterfront Hotel here Friday night.

Dr Abdul Rahman, also the minister-in-charge of DBKU, said among the highlights of the forum would be the ‘Premier’s Dialogue’, where Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would share with the audience his views on urban transformation.

“The dialogue will also have famous panellists from home and abroad to discuss the sustainability agenda cities as a catalyst for new economic sectors in attracting investors and more efficient city management governance, with an emphasis on resilient communities and cities for preparedness for future challenges.”

Moreover, Dr Abdul Rahman also said the iconic Sarawak Regatta and Kuching Car-Free Morning programme would be held in the same week.

“The regatta will take place at Kuching Waterfront, and DBKU’s Kuching Car-Free Morning programme at Padang Merdeka. The forum’s venue at Hikmah Exchange will become a focal point for visitors,” he added.

Themed ‘Catalysing Transformative Actions for Sustainable and Resilient Urbanisation, MUF 2023 is organised by URBANICE Malaysia, a centre of excellence under the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT), and hosted by Sarawak government and DBKU.

The newly- appointed Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang and Urbanice deputy chief executive officer Azmizam Abdul Rashid were also present at the press conference.