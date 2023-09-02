Saturday, September 2
Piasau Utara glass factory suffers damages after machine, wood pile caught fire

By Cindy Lai on Sarawak
Bomba photo shows the machine and pile of wood on fire at the factory.

MIRI (Sept 2): A glass factory located at Piasau Utara here suffered some damages after a wood cutter machine and a stack of wood there caught on fire early this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a distress call on the incident was received around 6.15am.

“A team of seven personnel from Miri Central Bomba Station headed by senior fire officer II Eric Unyi were dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, it was found that a wood cutter machine and a pile of wood placed at the right side of the factory caught on fire, destroying five per cent of the premises,” it said.

No human casualties were reported from the incident.

