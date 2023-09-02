Malaysia’s Queen of Comedy Joanna Kam to perform in Kuching on Sept 23

KUCHING (Sept 2): Malaysia’s comedy queen Joanna Kam will be performing at the Chemsain Auditorium here on Sept 23.

The “Kam My Way – A Journey Spanning 30 Years in Comedy” show organised under the banner of Kam Productions is set to be a rollercoaster ride of hilarity.

Known for her razor-sharp wit and infectious energy, Kam’s impeccable comedic timing has garnered her numerous accolades.

Her stage presence and unparalleled ability for quick comebacks will give audiences an evening filled with laughter, as she fearlessly tackles a medley of topics with her trademark cheeky double entendre.

Sharing insights on her upcoming tour, Joanne Kam said the show is special as she will be sharing her early years of starting in comedy.

“It is also an intimate look into my private life as a young 20-year-old girl navigating life in the world of cabaret, comedy and entertainment, managing as a single mother in the entertainment world without any support, as well as surviving as an artiste through Covid-19,” she said in a press release.

Limited tickets priced from RM88 are now available for purchase via www.cloudjoi/org/kam-productions and Joanne Kam’s Facebook page facebook.com/joannekamcomedy.