Man found dead in RPR apartment at Siburan

KUCHING (Sept 2): A man is believed to have died from the explosion of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder placed inside a bedroom on the fourth floor of a RPR apartment at Batu Gong, Siburan at 11am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman when contacted said investigations are underway to obtain the deceased’s identity.

The deceased’s body has been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for a post-mortem.

“The wife of the deceased is still in a traumatic state for us to obtain any further information,” he said.

Khirudin said at the time of the explosion, the deceased’s wife and children were staying at his mother-in-law’s house.

“He was alone at home when the explosion occurred,” he added.

According to Bomba in a statement, the explosion caused a fire which totally destroyed the apartment’s bedroom measuring to about 13 square metres.

The explosion from the gas cylinder is believed to have contributed to 80 per cent of the damages.

At the scene were firefighters from the Siburan and Batu Lintang fire stations who managed to control the fire at 11.20am.

After the fire was extinguished, Bomba conducted checks to ensure the fire will not reignite.

As of the time of writing, it cannot be confirmed if there was another victim injured in the explosion.

Those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak to a counsellor or contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline at 082-514141.

Befriends Kuching also offers emotional support. Call the Befrienders Kuching hotline at 082-242800 or email [email protected]. Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services.