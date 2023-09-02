MayCham: Musang King durian’s popularity helps promote Malaysian food, cultures in China

BEIJING (Sept 2): The popularity of Musang King durian will help promote various Malaysian dishes and cultures to the people of China.

Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (MayCham) chairman Loh Wee Keng said the three-day Rasa Malaysia Festival, which began yesterday, features nasi lemak, sate, Ipoh curry mee, lion dance and Malay martial arts, among others.

He said the festival involves 30 stalls from Malaysia and 10 from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and China covering Beijing and several other provinces, will also boost the country’s tourism sector.

“Musang King is getting more attention and is in high demand among people in China. Many have expressed interest and can’t wait to try it.

“We are aiming for at least 50,000 visitors during the festival, which is being held at the Taikooli Sanlitun West Beijing shopping mall. So far, 5,000 tickets have already been sold in advance within a week,” he told Bernama.

Loh said the strategic location of the shopping centre could also attract more visitors to the festival, which was held for the first time.

“In line with the name and theme of the ‘Rasa Malaysia’ festival, I hope visitors can feel the Malaysian culture directly,” he said.

He expressed hope that the organisation of the festival would further strengthen diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, which will be 50 years next year.

Meanwhile, Rasa Malaysia Festival chief coordinator Tengku Eliza Ibrahim, who also runs various Malaysian food stall, hopes that the festival can become a platform to further promote the uniqueness of Malaysian cuisine to the local community.

“We are offering different menus during these three days and the food selection is based on the popularity and favourites of Malaysians such as nasi lemak and sate,” she said. — Bernama