Mergers driven by political expediency not healthy, says SUPP man

SIBU (Sept 2): Mergers driven by political expediency are unhealthy, says Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman Robert Lau.

He pointed out that such mergers would lead to a loss of ideological clarity and diluted representation.

He stated this in response to the topic ‘Mergers Driven by Political Expediency Are Unhealthy’, held at the start of a four-hour ‘Unity Cruise’ jointly carried out by SUPP Bawang Assan and the party’s other four branches in Sibu on Thursday.

“While political expediency may seem attractive to some, it is crucial to consider the long-term implications for the welfare and representation of the people.

“If a merger was rooted in the desire to consolidate political power and influence, then it would inadvertently overshadow the voices and concerns of the very constituents that these parties are meant to serve.

“Instead of focusing on the needs and aspirations of the people, the merger has become a tactical manoeuvre aimed at boosting electoral prospects,” he said.

Lau stressed that it was important to distinguish between political party mergers prioritising expediency and those out to genuinely serve the people.

“Mergers driven by a shared commitment to policy alignment, common values, and a dedication to improving the lives of citizens can lead to more effective governance.

“Such mergers can bring together diverse expertise and resources, allowing for innovative solutions to complex challenges,” he said.

Citing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as an example, Lau said although the present state’s ruling coalition was not a merger of parties, it came into existence for Sarawak and her people.

“And all can see this move to create a coalition of Sarawakian parties by the Premier of Sarawak has reaped handsome dividends for Sarawak and her people,” he observed.

Stressing he was not against mergers, Lau described the people-oriented mergers as those guided by the desire for the betterment of the people, and not those meant for political expediency.

“A united coalition like GPS with a strong and clear vision can articulate policies and initiatives that address pressing issues, such as economic growth, social equality, and environmental sustainability.

“In these cases, it becomes a means to strengthen the coalition’s ability to deliver on its promises, rather than a calculated move for short-term electoral gains,” he said.

On SUPP Bawang Assan, Lau said the partnership forged by GPS components arose for a shared vision for the betterment of Sarawak, and not one driven by political expediency.

Meanwhile, the four-hour ‘Unity Cruise’ hosted more than 100 SUPP members from five branches here – Bawang Assan, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Nangka and Pelawan.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng represented party president Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the event.