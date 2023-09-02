MP: Sibu Hospital in dire need of heart, cancer units

SIBU (Sept 2): The Sibu Hospital in dire need of heart and cancer units, says Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

In this respect, he acknowledges the challenges faced by the heart and cancer patients here, in that they have to travel to Kuching for the required treatments and other medical services.

“The heart and cancer specialists units should be set up in Sibu Hospital, especially to provide the essential and emergency services to patients with these respective health conditions here.

“Because there are no such specialists here, the patients have to travel to Kuching for their treatments, which usually take around one week.

“One week of being outstation would definitely put financial burden on the patients and their families,” Ling told reporters when met after officially announcing Phase II of a parking development project at Sibu Hospital yesterday.

Hospital Sibu deputy director Dr Justina Lau was also present.

Adding on, the parliamentarian expressed hope that in line with the federal government’s plan of upgrading Sibu and Miri hospitals into becoming facilities with regional status, they would consider adding more specialised services to these hospitals.

“The plan of upgrading Sibu and Miri hospitals (into regional hospitals) is a long-term plan by the federal government, and has already been discussed in Parliament.

“I have also been informed that the federal government is indeed planning to make the status regional, because I have already requested to upgrade the services as what I had informed earlier (heart and cancer units).

“To make Sibu Hospital a regional hospital, we will upgrade facilities in stages,” he said.

On the construction of additional 118 parking bays at Sibu Hospital, Ling said the Phase II works had reached completion, with the facility now ready to be used by the visitors.

According to Ling, Phase 1 of the project had reached completion three years ago.

“The project cost was RM500,000. Work kicked off in April this year and reached completion in August.

“For now, I hope this could temporarily mitigate the parking issue,” he added.

Previously, there were 600 existing parking bays in the hospital, of which 400 were reserved for hospital staff, and the rest for the visitors.

Sarawak State Development Office Sibu deputy director Nafijah Hakim also attended the ceremony.