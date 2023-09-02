Premier: GPS to contest in all 82 seats in 2027 state election

KUCHING (Sept 2): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be fielding candidates in all 82 state seats in the next Sarawak state election, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“In three years time, we will have our state elections. Three years may seem short, but time flies very fast – GPS will be contesting in all 82 constituencies in Sarawak.

“This is an early reminder to all of us here – since we are a local Sarawakian party and we need to contest in the state election and defend Sarawak in any circumstances.

“This is because only the local party can truly understand and strive for the best interest for the state,” he said during the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) convention at its headquarters here today.

The next state election is to be held latest by April 15, 2027.

The GPS chairman then reminded the coalition’s elected representatives to provide excellent service and safeguard the interests of the state.

Meanwhile, when asked about negotiations with the federal government regarding the state elections, he said that there were no discussions with the Unity Government on this matter.

“However, we will still contest all 82 seats, just as in the previous state elections,” he said.