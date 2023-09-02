Premier: Possibility of S’wak having own currency Nanta’s own views, needs detailed study

KUCHING (Sept 2): Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s statement of the possibility of Sarawak having its own currency was merely his honest opinion, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he had no idea on why Nanta proposed for the state to have its own currency, and the idea was too complicated and would need to be studied in detail first.

“That issue is very complicated — I don’t know why he said this.

“But that is Nanta’s view. We have to study in detail first. But we have Malaysia, so we follow Malaysia’s currency,” he said regarding the federal Works Minister’s recent comments that Sarawak should consider having its own currency.

Abang Johari told this to reporters when met at the state-level National Anti-Scam Roadshow at the Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

In a podcast entitled ‘From Malaya to Malaysia: 60 Years’ to mark National Day and Malaysia Day, Nanta reportedly said Sarawak may introduce its own currency if the less favourable economy in Malaysia persists and the idea should be taken into consideration given the state’s positive economic growth.

Nanta said: “I hope people are not calling me a traitor, but I’m talking seriously. If we are so good in developing our economy (then) by calculation, our economy should be strong.”

However, he did not state under which law Sarawak would derive power over currency as under the Federal Constitution, only the federal government has power over currency.