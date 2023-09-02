Premier: Sarawak to table Bill on new economy by year end

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Sarawak government will be tabling a Bill related to the new economy by the end of this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Although he did not disclose much on the details, he said it is still in the planning stages.

“We will be introducing a new Bill that is related to the new economy, including matters regarding carbon and Sarawak’s rights over carbon trading and land rights under the State’s Land Code,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Special Convention today at its headquarters in conjunction with the state’s 60th Independence Day.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian with members of the SUPP supreme council.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari had announced that the Sarawak government would table a new law related to the new economy in November.

“I will be issuing a law, and this will protect Sarawak’s interests through the new economy. This is a source, and our efforts are a step towards developing green energy in Sarawak,” he said.

Furthermore, said that Sarawak had successfully increased its revenue after transitioning towards the new economy.

“I cannot provide the exact figures of the increase. We need to work first, and I expect by 2030, Sarawak’s income will see an increase. Let me do the work first,” he said.

Additionally, he advocated for harnessing rivers as a method of channeling energy to nearby areas.

“This, in turn, will become a new source of revenue for Sarawak,” he added.