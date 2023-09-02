Premier: SUPP-PBB partnership catalyst for Sarawak’s progress

KUCHING (Sept 2): The strong and enduring partnership between the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has emerged as a catalyst for the continuous progress of Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the partnership, established in 1970, had allowed both parties to assist and empower each other for the sake of the state’s development, and described the partnership akin to ‘husband and wife’.

“When PBB is having problems, SUPP is there for us. When SUPP has problems, PBB is there to support them. This is what we call a partnership – ‘macam bini sama suami’ (like husband and wife),” he quipped.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, was speaking at the SUPP Convention at its headquarters here today.

With such partnership, Abang Johari said SUPP has become the core family of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and with the inclusion of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), GPS has grown into a huge family.

“With this huge family, our purpose is simple – to elevate Sarawak so that it can be well-respected by others,” he said.