Price hike for imported white rice, Sibu stakeholders urges govt to develop agro-food sector

SIBU (Sept 2): Consumers may have to fork out an additional 40 per cent for the consumption of imported white rice following its recent price increase.

The price of imported white rice has been increased to RM3,200 from RM2,350 per metric tonne as announced by Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) on Friday.

Sibu Rice Wholesalers Association chairman Dato Wong Kie Sing said the new price which took effect on Sept 1 saw an increase of RM850 per metric tonne or RM0.85 per kg.

“Last month, the price increased by RM100 per metric tonne and this month, it increased by another RM850 per metric tonne,” he said when chairing a meeting with members of the association here today.

“Our members only learned about the price hike when they wanted to get new orders from Bernas yesterday (Sept 1) and imagine, all of them were shocked when they were told of the price increase, starting at RM850 per 10kg of white rice.

“We have no choice but to increase the price of all imported white rice with immediate effect,” he said, citing the fact that it would unavoidably affect the lives and livelihoods of the consumers, from businessmen to all end-users.

For the latest revised price, Wong said the retail price for a 10kg bag of imported rice is expected to cost around RM36 to RM40, up from the previous price of RM25 to RM35.

“The price of glutinous rice, however, remained unchanged,” he noted.

When asked on the factors affecting the price hike, Wong attributed it to Vietnam and India, the world’s second and third largest rice exporters, which have reduced the global rice supply by one-third.

He said rice from Thailand also rose by more than 30 per cent to a 20-year high as several Asian countries reduced their rice exports.

The sharp rise in Thai rice price, he added, is undoubtedly another heavy blow to global food prices.

“The global white rice production and supply was also affected due to external factors like climate change, weak exchange rates, rising operating costs, regional conflicts and India’s recent announcement to ban the export of white rice.

“It was therefore inevitable for Bernas to adjust the price of imported white rice after taking into account the high operating costs.

“For a long time, our country’s production of white rice had not been able to meet the rising demand; hence, we must rely on imported white rice from foreign countries,” said Wong.

As the world economic situation changes, Wong opined that the government should take a serious look at tapping into the agricultural potential.

“The government should allocate more land or make full use of the barren land in the state for agricultural development, so as to reduce our dependence on imported goods,” he said.

“Not only can it increase our gross national income but it can also increase the national tax revenue,” he added.