Sarawak govt backs innovative upskilling initiative by airasia academy, Perkeso

KUCHING (Sept 2): Airasia academy, the edutech platform of Capital A, has joined hands with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak, to provide essential digital and soft skills training to Sarawakian youths.

The partnership, aimed at humanising education and supercharging the digital economy within the Asean region, is designed to thrust Sarawakian youth into the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Breaking the mould, this groundbreaking partnership sees a state government eagerly backing the ambitious joint endeavour by airasia academy and Socso.

In a testament to this unwavering commitment, MYSED has nominated 50 exceptional candidates to inaugurate the comprehensive training programme, set to take place within Kuching, the capital of Sarawak.

Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak said: “MYSED is committed along with Socsoand airasia academy to this landmark collaboration.

Conceived by the federal government, this programme stands as a beacon of empowerment for our youth, bridging the gap within the gig economy and nurturing entrepreneurial dreams especially in this era of perpetual evolution, where knowledge becomes an unceasing journey.

The more our youth embrace new skills, the sharper their edge in shaping a society fortified with resilience and prosperity.”

Central to this transformative journey is the “Program Bina Kerjaya Sektor Tidak Formal” – an audacious venture by Socso ingeniously designed to elevate gig sector workers onto better career trajectories.

Strengthening this groundbreaking initiative is Socso’s MYFutureJobs, a conduit designed to link gig workers with formal employment opportunities, thus illuminating their path toward multifaceted career growth.

Aireen Omar, president (investment and ventures) Capital A and chief executive officer of airasia academy said: “Our commitment to empowering Sarawak’s youth extends beyond just training – it is about igniting a passion for continuous learning, fostering resilience, and unlocking doors to boundless opportunities.

“Through this collaboration, airasia academy envisions a future where our youth are the architects of innovation, driving Sarawak’s breakthrough and progress on the global stage.”