Sarawak Metro staff, apprentices head to China for industrial attachment

KUCHING (Sept 2): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd a team has sent four young talents on a two-month attachment programme with the developer of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) vehicle in China.

The attachment programme comes under Sarawak Metro’s Socio-Economic Enhancement Development (SEED) programme, a first for a mega project in Sarawak, towards enhancing the procurement value of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

In a statement, Sarawak Metro said the Sara Athynna binti Mohd Kamal Basheer, Addery Ingka anak Andok, Nabil bin Norman and Muhammad Razi bin Yunus, would be attached at the CRRC MRT Holding Group Co Ltd’s facilities in Changsha, China for nearly three months.

It also said that the four talents, comprising one engineer and three apprentices, had left for Changsha, China on 31 August 2023.

“Sara, an engineer, and Addery (Young Talent Programme, or YTP, senior apprentice) are currently with Sarawak Metro’s Hydrogen Power and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Department, while both Muhammad Razi (YTP senior apprentice) and Nabil (YTP apprentice) are with the Operations and Maintenance Department in Sarawak Metro.

“They will be in Changsha until November where they will be attached to various departments related to their respective work,” it said

Apart from these four, Sarawak Metro also recently assigned another group, consisting of two engineers and two Young Talent Programme apprentices, to be on attachment with Global Rail Sdn Bhd in Selangor.

They started their attachment on Aug 28 this year and expected to complete it by end-October. After completing their attachment with Global Rail, all four would proceed to China, to continue with their attachment there.

Sarawak Metro’s chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa said such programme would help the corporation to create a pool of skilled manpower to manage the KUTS project.

He added that more attachments were in the pipeline.

“Apart from creating a pool of skilled manpower, this seed programme is also our initiative to prepare our young local talent to manage the need of this new industry,” said

“This is our commitment towards ensuring the success of this noble project, which aims to modernise public transport and ease traffic congestion in Greater Kuching,” said Mazli.

Meanwhile, EPR Mobilus Global Rail JV Sdn Bhd’s (EMGJV) Project Director Mohd Asmadi Abdul Manaf explained the attachment programmes were organised mainly to facilitate emerging talents to grow their professional growth.

“Providing them a unique opportunity to participate in the final design phase of the ART hydrogen vehicle (H2V) system.

EMGJV, the System Package 1 contractor for Phase 1 of the KUTS project, organised the attachment initiative as part of its SEED Programme implementation plan.

“By cultivating their skills in this field, these young talents will play a pivotal role in establishing local production capabilities for the H2V system right here in Kuching, next year.

“We are fully committed to the success of this knowledge transfer initiative.”