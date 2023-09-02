Sarawak to create 1.5 mln jobs by 2030, Uggah tells students to prepare themselves

KUCHING (Sept 2): Some 1.5 million jobs are expected to be created in Sarawak up to the year 2030, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said these jobs will be generated by the many programmes and plans of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, of which one of its objectives is to increase the people’s income.

“Out of the total (1.5 million jobs), about 200,000 would be in the technical or skill sector. I have been told that Petros, as the third largest oil and gas company in the country, will need 20,000 technicians or skilled workers.

“Then we have our numerous new economies under the PCDS 2030.

“As such it is vital for our schools, parents and the students themselves do their preparation in order for them to successfully enter the job market,” he said when officiating at the inaugural Bukit Saban Education Fair at the Community hall in Spaoh near Betong today.

Uggah also said that at the moment, Sarawak is faced with the dual problems of not having enough relevant workers and unemployment.

As such, he believed the planning at school, colleges or institutions of higher learning are very important.

“I hope we can find ways to solve them. We need to identify where or what type of workers are in great demand so that our students can pursue the courses.

“Some of them can go for the academic, others the professional or technical and skill courses.

“But the bottom line is we must do our preparations now,” said Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development.

On another matter, Uggah said poverty was no longer an issue now for Sarawakian students not to continue on with their education.

He said the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under the leadership of the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is providing ample scholarships and loans to deserving students.

“We have also many programmes offered by our institutions of higher learning where our students can decide on their career choices.

“We hope our students will start asking around for the courses, the facilities and assistance offered.

“This is where education fairs and the organisers can play their parts,” he said.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu and political secretary to the Premier, Roseline Mapong were also present at the education fair.