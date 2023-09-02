Several roads in Betong closed, diverted on Sunday for cycling race

KUCHING (Sept 2): Several roads in Betong will closed to traffic or diverted for a 92KM cycling race as part of the 5th Layar Cycling Carnival between 8am-12pm on Sunday.

Betong district police chief DSP Zamry Alli in a statement said the affected roads are Jalan Ulu Layar, Jalan Pan Borneo heading towards Sri Aman; Jalan Pan Borneo towards Sarikei; Jalan Ng Padeh/Ng Graji; Jalan Bebanggai/Dabok; Jalan Layar Link; Jalan Ulu Paku; and Jalan Sg Langit.

“Road users are advised to use alternative routes during the event to avoid any traffic congestion,” he said.

Zamry added vehicles driving out of Betong town near the police district headquarters are advised to use a diverted route towards Jalan Spine Medan (traffic light intersection) or through Jalan Tg Assam to avoid the road closure at Jalan Siew Kwang Ngak.

“These road closures will be temporary based on the needs of the participants,” he said.

He hoped the public will cooperate with the police and avoid parking their vehicles by the roadside.

Any enquiries can be made to the Betong Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department by calling 083-472345 (ext 321).

The three-day carnival which started on Friday involves the Fun Ride 2023 event, which was held Saturday morning.