Sibu civil servant loses RM99,700 to call scam

SIBU (Sept 2): A civil servant in her 30’s had lost RM99,700 after falling victim to a call scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said the woman received a call from an unknown individual on Sept 1 who introduced himself to be from DHL Express Malaysia.

“The woman was told that there was a package under her name containing five identification cards, five ATM cards and five passports,” he said.

Zulkipli said the woman’s call was then forwarded to another suspect impersonating as a police officer.

The suspect said he would help the woman, but she was required to transfer money amounting to RM50,000 into an account provided by the suspect as a fee for investigating the case.

“Feeling worried and scared, the woman made five transactions totaling to RM99,700 into a local bank account provided by the suspect,” he said.

The woman only realised that she had been deceived after being consulted by a family member, before lodging the police report on the same day.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

As a preventive measure, he advised members of the public not to panic or get anxious when receiving phone calls from unknown individuals claiming to be from any government department or financial institutions.

For more information or advice on suspected scam calls, call the National Scam Response Centre at 997, or the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-28101559 or 03-26101599.

Alternatively, go to CyberCrimeAlertRMP or JSJKPDRM Facebook pages.