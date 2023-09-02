Social policy to improve resilience among older adults crucial to prevent falling prey to online scams, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 2): Malaysia needs a social policy that can improve the resilience of older adults in times of loneliness or social isolation, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is crucial to prevent the community, particularly the elderly, from falling victim to online love scams.

According to him, the elderly who are isolated are more likely to be victims of fraud.

“That is why from that point of view, we have to plan our social policies so the community can be resilient from experiencing self-isolation.

“We need to plan a strategy that uses innovative ways to tackle loneliness and reduce the risk of crime among the elderly,” he said when speaking at the launch of the state-level National Anti-Scam Roadshow at the Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Commenting further, Abang Johari said the evolution of digital technology has exposed risks on human surveillance.

Citing selfies as an example, he admitted the current trend of faking news and slander had him in a dilemma.

“Actually, sometimes I’m a bit afraid to take a selfie. But if I don’t agree to taking a selfie, people will say ‘this minister pretends not to vote for him anymore’. Then after taking a selfie, the photo can be edited to show only you and someone else in the picture and from there, people will create speculation.

“People will say the Premier want sto have another one more (wife). When this spreads, it becomes slander which could break a family apart,” he said/

Citing statistics from the Sarawak Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID), Abang Johari said a total of 2,461 cases comprising criminal breach of trust, forgery and online fraud were reported in the state in 2022 involving a total loss of RM63.7 million.

“The highest number of cases involved online scams, comprising 453 cases and a total loss of RM2.5 million. The second highest number of cases involved job offer scams (225 cases and a total loss of RM2.9 million), followed by impersonation scams (183 cases with a total loss of RM4.2 million),” he said.

He said because of that, the state government is committed to implementing digital policies while educating the public on them.

“I want to share my experience with you. When I went to the United Kingdom (UK) recently, one thing we discussed was hackers and I asked experts how they would catch them. They said there is a hacker in Leeds, UK to track down other hackers and hackers involved in cybercrime can be identified.

“In other words, sometimes we need to have expert hackers and of course, those on the ‘good side’ to catch other hackers,” he said.