SRDC always puts great emphasis on neighbourhood’s cleanliness, residents assured

SIBU (Sept 2): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has always placed great emphasis on cleanliness, especially when it comes to the fight against dengue.

In this regard, SRDC Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman Kevin Lau points out the various clean-up campaigns run by the local authority as a way to raise awareness among the local residents of the importance of keeping one’s compounds clean.

“The SRDC’s jurisdiction covers a large area including Selangau, Durin and Sibu Jaya.

“Each of these areas has been running its own clean-up campaign. Now, we are doing it in the Bawang Assan area,” he told reporters prior to kicking off a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) in the Sungai Sadit area on Thursday.

The programme was a collaboration between the village development and safety committee (JKKK) of Sungai Sadit, the Ching Ang Methodist Church and also SRDC.

“We appreciate the JKKK for taking the initiative of collaborating with SRDC in holding this ‘gotong royong’,” said Lau, also hoping that through such activities, JKKKs of any other areas and the local community leaders could work together towards creating a healthy, clean and comfortable environment for their neighbourhoods.

The councillor also called upon the community leaders to strive towards fostering a closer rapport with the SRDC in programmes meant to benefit the local community.