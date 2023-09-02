Sri Aman records unhealthy air quality with API reading of 152

KUCHING (Sept 2): Sri Aman’s air quality has hit unhealthy status since Friday, according to hourly readings on the Air Pollutant Index of Malaysia’s (APIMS) website.

As of 9am today, the API reading in Sri Aman was 152, which was also the highest in the country.

As at 10am on Friday, the API reading was 136 and increased to 151 at 10pm last night.

The unhealthy API status is for readings of 101 to 200. According to the APIMS website, unhealthy API can worsen the health condition of high risk people who is the people with heart and lung complications.

Meanwhile, the second highest API reading in the country was in Nilai, Negri Sembilan which was 131 as at 10am.

The API reading in other parts of Sarawak were in the moderate category.

Serian recorded the second highest API reading in Sarawak with 80 as of 10am while the lowest API recording in the state was 55 in Limbang.