SUV driver in Kuching cheats death after head-on collision with lorry

KUCHING (Sept 2): A driver cheated death today after he was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry at Jalan Diplomatik here around 2.50pm.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call was received of the incident, which saw rescuers from the Petra Jaya station being deployed to the scene.

“At the scene, rescuers had to extricate the driver out of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) with a special tool,” said Bomba.

The driver, who was conscious and in a stable condition, was then sent to Normah Medical Specialist Centre for medical treatment.

According to sources, the lorry driver did not sustain any physical injuries.

After ensuring that the area is safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 3.44pm.

In a separate incident, a pick-up truck crashed into a tree at the roadside of Jalan Bako here around 4.25pm after the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

Bomba personnel from the Petra Jaya station managed to extricate the injured driver out from the driver’s seat before he was handed over to an ambulance to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital.