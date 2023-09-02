Tax relief for sports training expenses mulled – Yeoh

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 2): The Ministry of Youth and Sports is suggesting that tax relief be given to parents or individuals who spend on sports training.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh, said that is one of her ministry’s focus in Budget 2024 which is currently still in the discussion stage with the Ministry of Finance.

Yeoh said they have submitted the request to the Ministry of Finance but it is not certain whether it will be approved.

She however said that is the intention of her ministry in an effort to develop the sports industry because the move will benefit coaches, parents and even children involved in sports activities.

“Currently tax relief is only given to individuals who buy sports equipment so in Budget 2024, we want sports training fees to be included in the list of lifestyle tax relief.

“When parents spend money on sport training, for example, badminton training or swimming lessons for their children every month, it will be tax relief.

“This tax exemption will encourage a healthy lifestyle among our community so that children are encouraged at an early age to undergo sports training. In addition, we can help athletes through job opportunities if many want to use sports training as part of their services.

“The sports industry will also develop if the Ministry of Finance approve the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ wishes in next year’s budget,” she said after officiating the Sabah Sport Industry Expo (EISS) at Palm Square, Center Point, here on Saturday.

Also present was Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin.

The event saw 21 Sabah sports associations receive sports matching grants totalling RM774,000 from Yeoh.

Commenting on the event, Yeoh said 30 industry players from various segments including sports tourism, sports medicine and sports education attended the expo. From this expo, it is estimated that the economic return is as much as RM1 million.

She said that the sports industry contributes RM14 billion, which is 0.9 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and this value will continue to increase depending on the increase in sports activities and the participation of all communities.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on financial issues faced by athletes from Sabah participating in the Sabah Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) meet recently, Yeoh said such financial issues are not only faced by athletes at school level, but also involved athletes at association, state and national sports levels.

She said spending in the sports industry is a bit less because it has to depend on allocations and sponsorship.

“That is why the ministry greatly appreciates sponsorship in the field of sports.

“If any parties want to sponsor, then give the sponsorship to the Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) and in the form of sports equipment,” she said.

Yeoh said such matters are not only faced by students in Sabah but also in many places and at various sport levels.

She however believes that the Education Ministry has paid attention to the issue in an effort to empower students to participate in the District School Sports Council (MSSD) and MSSM meets.

Yeoh also said that the ministry had launched the Sukan Rahmah initiative with the involvement of private companies to provide low cost to the grassroots community.

“We should not think that everyone who wants to play sports has money to play sports, that is why if there is a lucky draw, please give sports equipment because the children will love it. When we provide sports equipment, they will be interested in learning and be more involved in the sports,” she said, adding that in an effort to develop the sports industry, the ministry expects the involvement of all parties, especially private companies in providing sponsorship.