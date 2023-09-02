UTS joins co-op week in China to promote Sarawak

SIBU (Sept 2): The University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) is participating in the 16th China-Asean Education Cooperation Week (CAECW), taking place in Guiyang City of the Guizhou Province in China.

Set to conclude today, the week-long event was co-hosted by the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Guizhou Provincial Government.

Themed ‘New Vision for Education Cooperation, Common Prosperity for Belt Road’ this year, the programme was declared open by Minister of Education of the PRC, Huai Jinpeng.

UTS was represented by its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid, director for Centre for International Relations, Assoc Prof Dr Wong Sing Sing, and officer Esther Siong Wan Jun.

“The CAECW has emerged as the most influential intergovernmental platform of education cooperation between China and Asean countries.

“Our objective of participating in this event is to promote Sarawak and UTS to China and Asean universities as well as government agencies.

“Additionally, to introduce and promote UTS to Guizhou parents and students, and to establish collaboration with China and Asean universities, and to recruit new students from China,” said Khairuddin in a statement yesterday.

The event was also attended by Education ministers from Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and the Philippines, and broadcast video speeches from major officials from Malaysian, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as the Secretary-General of Asean.

Khairuddin also said a minister from Lao PDR had invited UTS for a visit and collaboration with the ministry and universities in the Khmer nation.