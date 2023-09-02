Widening, resurfacing work at Jalan Kampung Muhibbah Bletih underway

KAPIT (Sept 2): The widening and resurfacing works on a section of Jalan Kampung Muhibbah Bletih began on Friday.

According to the contractor Tang Bukok, the works to widen the road surface from the junction of Masjid Kampung Muhibbah Bletih to the Kampung Baru hall is one of the measures taken by authorities to ease the traffic jam from Bletih to Kapit town.

The project was awarded to the contractor through open tender under the Rural Transformation Project fund from Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyay.

Tang said the work scope includes clearing one metre from both sides of the road to widen the road surface and to resurface and tar-seal it so it can accommodate vehicles up to three tonnes.

“This is to widen the road for the convenience of road users as part of the steps in easing traffic congestion at the traffic light along Jalan Bletih-Jalan Airport to Kapit town,” he said.

Tang said they had completed the works to reinforce the RM3 million iron bridge across Sungai Kapit to link up Jalan Kampung Muhibbah Bletih and Jalan Suhaili.

The traffic jam along Jalan Bletih-Jalan Airport is a daily occurrence during peak hours as some 40,000 vehicles pass through the traffic light daily, according to statistics.

This is due to the road being the only link from Sibu, Bletih and Bukit Goram to Kapit town.