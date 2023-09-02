Zahid: Call for DAP to drop ‘secular’ from its constitution not Umno’s stand

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): The suggestion for DAP to strip the party’s constitution of secularity was the personal view of Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He said it was not his party’s position that its ally through the national unity government must amend its constitution to remove specific mention of the word “secular” or its ambition for a “Malaysian Malaysia.”

“I listened to the statement carefully and that is the personal opinion of Umno supreme council member Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

“This is not the position of Umno and Barisan. We respect all our friends, the component parties of the unity government,” he was quoted as saying by The Star today.

Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, said Umno would have first have to discuss such matters before making an official request to its partner.

Last week, Nur Jazlan said DAP must also do its part to help the national unity government gain the support of Malay voters, which have swung to the Perikatan Nasional federal Opposition since the previous general election.

Among others, Nur Jazlan said DAP must abandon its goals for Malaysia to be recognised as a secular state and its “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan for equality.

The Umno leader claimed both goals were traumatising to Malay voters, which would hamper his party’s efforts to regain the community’s support. – Malay Mail