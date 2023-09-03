Any proposed Bill on matters involving kids should go to KPWKM, says minister  

KUCHING (Sept 3): Any proposal to table a new Bill pertaining to matters involving children should be referred to the federal Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), says its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

In stressing this, she pointed out that the task of enforcing the provisions under such law, should it be enacted, should not be extended beyond the KPWKM so as to avoid any overlapping.

In this matter, the Santubong MP said she acknowledged the intention behind the proposal to table the Children’s Commission Bill as safeguarding children and their rights, but in terms of enforcement, it should remain under her ministry.

“The move is indeed good for the community, but we do have reservations because we also take care of children.

“We do not want duplication in terms of the roles (in enforcement).

“We need to have an understanding with each other so that whatever suggestions and proposals (pertaining to cases involving children) can be translated into effective law,” she said when asked to comment on the statement made by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said about the possible presentation of the Children’s Commission Bill in Parliament next month.

Nancy was met by reporters at ‘Program Jelajah Kasih Keluarga Segulai Sejalai’ in Kampung Muara Tebas here today.

According to Nancy, the KPWKM is looking into proposing severe punishment for individuals committing injuries and sexual abuse on children.

She regarded such a move as necessary given the rising number of child abuse cases, especially sexual abuse.

She also said initially, her ministry had proposed whipping to be incorporated as punishment, but that call failed to reach consensus from the civil society organisations.

“We need to have whipping (be included as punishment), but there’s disagreement.

“If that (abuse) happened to their siblings or children, only then would they know.

“But in making this proposal, we do not want to make reckless decisions.”

Nancy also said being the minister for KPWKM, she was responsible in overseeing matters pertaining to children’s well-being and in this regard, she would want to deliver effective services.

“We would want to makes sure that those who commit injuries and sexual abuse (on children) are given a very severe punishment.

“Even though it is not under us, we hope to be able to share our suggestions with the parties involved. It (legislation) is under a certain ministry, but we need to bring over a proposal,” she added.

In her statement on Friday, Azalina talked about the possibility of tabling the Children’s Commission Bill in the next Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled this October.

She said the proposal came after various engagements with key stakeholders, knowledge-exchange sessions with child commissioners in different jurisdictions, and in-depth research work had been carried out.