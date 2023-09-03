Daro rep: Jemoreng-Passin, Ilas-Sebenak road projects will continue to be implemented

MUKAH (Sept 3): Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad has assured the people that the Jemoreng-Passin and Ilas-Sebenak road projects will continue to be implemented.

He pledged to make an effort to see the two projects through to completion.

“We promise that we will not permit the construction of these two roads to be cancelled. The projects will continue for the convenience of the people,” he said at the closing ceremony of Pesta Daro 2023 today.

The event was graced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Safiee believed that the state government would still approve the projects even though the cost of constructing the roads would rise.

He said even if the projects are already under the implementation agency’s purview, he would never, in his capacity as the people’s representative, leave the situation unattended.

In other development, Safiee stated that the state government has approved an RM5 million budget allocation to address the water issue and upgrade the infrastructure in Daro.

“It is undoubtedly a relief for the people of Daro, who continue to grow and develop to meet the expanding population,” he said.

Upon completion, he said the total water supply for the Daro region could be boosted from 0.8 million litres per day (MLD) to three MLD per day.