Don: Malaysia needs to ‘stand up and be tough’ with China on national security, sovereignty issues

KUCHING (Sept 3): Malaysia needs to ‘stand up and be tough with’ China on issues pertaining to national security, sovereignty and human rights, asserted Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The academician from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law said Malaysia cannot allow China to do anything as it wishes without adhering to the international laws, regardless of the diplomatic and economic ties between Malaysia and China.

“Stern actions need to be taken against China for all the actions taken by them which violate the international laws and our country’s sovereignty.

“Malaysia must work with all the affected countries and send a strong voice of condemnation to China. China needs to be reminded not to behave in any manners which go against the international laws and disrespect other countries including Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to Beijing having recently reportedly published its official standard map of China for 2023, which also included parts of India as coming under China.

Maritime areas within Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone near Sabah and Sarawak were included, as well as areas belonging to Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

“We were shocked with the revelation of 2023 China Standard Map which was issued unilaterally by China. The 2023 China Standard Map issued by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources includes a significant portion of Malaysian waters near Sabah and Sarawak, as well as various regions in India claimed by China.

“Released in August in conjunction with China’s National Mapping Awareness Week and Survey and Mapping Publicity Day, the 2023 China Standard Map also incorporates disputed areas, including claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.

“It also includes maritime areas within Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Sabah and Sarawak, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam,” pointed out Muzaffar.

Subsequent to the public release of the standard map, he said China’s Ministry of Natural Resources reportedly planned to issue ‘digital and navigation maps’ for use in various fields including “location-based services, precision agriculture, the economy, and connected smart vehicles”.

For the record, he said this was not the first time China behaved in such an unprofessional manner.

He recalled that in May 2021, several China air forces planes reportedly intruded Malaysia’s airspace.

Muzaffar said Malaysia cannot simply remain silent and watch all these intrusions happen.

He feared that China would become bolder and continue to take more unprofessional actions against Malaysia’s territory in the future if Malaysia remained silent.