Dr Hazland: Sibu’s UTS first varsity in Malaysia to achieve Green Building Index ‘Platinum Index’ rating

KUCHING (Sept 3): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) in Sibu is the first university in Malaysia to achieve a Green Building Index (GBI) ‘Platinum Index’ rating, said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister said the UTS building incorporates planning, design and green architecture simultaneously and effectively to create a fully integrated, comfortable, user-friendly environment conducive for research, teaching and learning.

“In line with Malaysia’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050, GBI has reduced the carbon intensity for the nation by 1,736,000 tCO2e/annum through the greening of these projects.

“It is believed that sustainable buildings can conserve 40 per cent more energy compared with traditional buildings, increasing energy efficiency, and decreasing CO2 emission,” he said in a question-and-answer on green buildings or green houses today.

Dr Hazland pointed out that green buildings use less water, energy and other natural resources.

He said in some cases, green buildings can contribute to the enhancement of urban biodiversity and the protection of ecosystems through sustainable land use and can help reduce the urban heat island effect.

“Besides, these buildings also contribute to better indoor environmental quality with the construction of green roofs and walls as it increases the indoor humidity levels in dry climates and provide natural ventilation.

“Within locality, green buildings are harmonising with the area’s local climate, traditions, culture, and the surrounding environment,” he added.

According to Dr Hazland, green buildings have several drawbacks or disadvantages as they are often criticised for the high initial costs due to the use of renewable energy, high-tech appliances, and modern technology, unavailability of sustainable construction materials and lack of suitable builders of green buildings.

He said the maintenance and repair of these technologies and other natural materials is also expensive.

“However, decision makers such as the developer should focus on the value, instead of the cost, and on the long-term perspectives, instead of short-term perspectives.

“In the long run, a green house not only helps in the preservation of earth’s natural resources while improving our daily quality of life, but it can also create a positive impact on our environment and earth’s climate,” he added.

Dr Hazland said the concept of green buildings is a practice that uses less water, optimises energy efficiency, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and provides healthier space for occupants as compared to conventional buildings.

He said green buildings can range from commercial office buildings and residential developments to hotels and mixed-use projects.

“Basically, it incorporates green elements in its design and planning to bring minimum impact on the natural environment on which the development was brought.

“The concept mainly covers two broad intentions namely increasing the efficiency in the way buildings use energy, materials, and water; and reducing the impact of building on both the environment and human health, thereby ensuring comfort of the occupants,” he added.