Ethnic foods galore at ‘Taste of Borneo’ fest in Miri in October

MIRI (Sept 3): Ethnic food lovers are guaranteed to be spoilt for choice at the ‘Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023’, set to be taking place at the indoor stadium here this Oct 20 to 29.

According to Sarawak Chinese Association president Ting Pang Soon, the annual event is endorsed by the Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Miri City Council (MCC).

“We are looking forward to successfully staging another food carnival this year.

“For this edition, there will be a total of 135 stalls. The opening hours throughout the 10 days are from 4pm to 10pm on Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 11pm on Friday, and 9am to 11pm on Saturday to Sunday,” he said in a press conference here.

Ting said apart from food, the carnival would also incorporate supplementary attractions such as cultural and artistic booths, as well as stage performances for the entertainment of the visitors.

He added: “We seek out to leverage on the food carnival, towards stimulating the city’s tourism sector and becoming a platform to foster and strengthen ethnic and religious harmony.”

The event is organised in collaboration with Sarawak Kenyah National Association, Sarawak Kayan Association, Sarawak Berawan Association, Sarawak Bisaya Association, Sarawak Lakiput Association, Sarawak Lun Bawang Association, Tipun Penan Development Association, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, Saban Miri Sarawak Community Association, Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Malaysia, Miri Indian Association, Sikh Association Miri, Dayak Association Miri, Miri Malay Association, Miri Kedayan Association, Miri Melanau Association, Dayak Bidayuh National Association Miri branch, Miri Jatti Miriek Association and Miri Punjabi Association.

For more information about the carnival, call members of the organising committee Siew Teck Hui via 019-884 3779, or Cynthia Chai via 019-815 1815.