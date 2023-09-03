Fahmi assures media won’t be treated in an iron-fisted manner

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil has given an assurance that the government will not treat the media in an iron-fisted manner.

He said the government held firm to the principle of defending the rights and freedom of the media in reporting but stressed that it will not compromise on defamatory and inaccurate reports.

For example, he said that during the recent state polls, a popular media had published a report claiming that a politician had been arrested but, upon checking, was found to be fake news.

“So, about such matters, my hope is that the media can discuss them to ensure they do not recur because when it comes to reporting, it is as important to be first as it is to be right.

“My guarantee is that we (the government) will not be iron-fisted. That is the assurance that I can give to our media friends,” he told reporters after the launch of the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya-level ‘Kita Madani Aspirasi Malaysia 2023’ programme at the Pantai Eco Park Community Centre here today.

He said this when commenting on calls by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for the government and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to stop the practice of blocking the websites of news portals said to be not pro-government.

Elaborating, Fahmi said the freedom of the media under the current government was much better compared to the previous administration because throughout his tenure as minister, not a single journalist has been arrested by police and no newspaper has been shut down.

He said that for the good of the media, the government is striving to immediately enact the Malaysian Media Council Act which, hopefully, will be a platform to discuss issues involving reporting ethics, discipline and welfare.

Asked about the public’s response towards the Rahmah 5G Package, Fahmi said he has yet to get detailed information from the MCMC and telecommunication companies (telcos) involved but based on grassroots feedback, there is very high interest among the people.

“I was told that this week about 47,000 sets of mobile phones (Samsung and Honor) will arrive in Malaysia to be distributed to the respective telco distribution centres and the telcos. The telcos also informed that the amount is sufficient but will monitor the situation,” he said.

The Rahmah 5G Package allows the public to have access to 5G services and a smartphone costing not more than RM240.

The package also comes with a postpaid plan for as low as RM60 a month with a minimum of 60GB of data, subject to a 24-month subscription contract. — Bernama