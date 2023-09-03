Govt to relax requirements for PwD to join TVET programmes, says PM

JOHOR BARU (Sept 3): The government will reconsider the entry requirements for persons with disabilities (PwD) for entry to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He agreed that the move was needed to facilitate the entry of PwD students with abilities into TVET programmes.

“Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also the National TVET Council committee chairman.

“I will inform him that even though there are certain suitabilities for PwD, they should not impose conditions on those who have the physical ability.

“God willing this is possible, we will review the TVET entry requirements and conditions for PwD students. I think there won’t be a problem,” he said.

Anwar was replying to a question from UTM alumni member and a PwD Ruzimi Mohamed regarding the constraints faced by the disabled community for opportunities during the Temu Anwar Johor Baru programme held at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Skudai here today.

More than 3,500 participants, involving mainly students and undergraduates, attended the one and a half hour event.

Earlier, Ruzimi questioned if the government is fully committed to meeting the one per cent quota for PwD that is allocated.

He said so far there were only four ministries that have met the quota of hiring PwD.

Ruzimi also shared the constraints faced by PwD in applying for various TVET programmes.

He illustrated an example where some TVET programmes require their students to have two hands, and yet we have disabled people who can draw and write using their feet and mouth.

“I understand that there are TVET programmes that are not suitable for PwD, but there is no proper way to quantify it.

“There needs to be a mechanism to allow the admission of PwD students according to their physical abilities,” said Ruzimi.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, gave his commitment that all ministries under the government will adhere to and meet the one per cent quota for PwD that is allocated under the Malaysia Short-term Employment Programme (MySTEP).

“I will take it up with the Cabinet to ensure that all government ministries and their agencies meet the quota for PwD,” he said. — Malay Mail