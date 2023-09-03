H2O: Something we take for granted

WE are on a long drive on the Pan Borneo Highway. It is about time for some rest, somewhere.

And a drink – our water bottles are almost empty!

The best place to stop is at the next petrol station. All service stations along the trunk road have good toilet facilities as well as small grocery shops from which you can buy water in a bottle.

Or having done some physical exercise such as walking in the park, you head for the nearest coffee shop. You sit down in a coffee stall; you don’t always order coffee straightaway; you ask for cold water. Invariably, it’s the water in a plastic bottle.

Some people, buyers and of course sellers, like to call this perfectly ordinary bottled tap water ‘mineral water’. I would be surprised if it really contained useful minerals that are good for the health; no one would guarantee the existence of such minerals.

Well, minerals or not, drinking water, ordering water in a coffee shop, carrying a water bottle wherever you go, are all quite recent developments.

In Kuching in the 1950s and 1960s, it was bottled drinks – aerated water or lemonade manufactured by Chong Kim Eng, or by Ho Aerated Water Company owned by my friends, two brothers Ho Ho Shen and Ho Ho Lim.

Then the ‘Green Spot’ monopolised the market. Now I have lost count of the number of soft drinks available in the market. Anybody drinking plain water in a coffee shop was looked down as being so poor.

In fact, good clean water is vital to the body liable to dehydration. I read about Swiss soldiers carrying clean water in their field flasks or canteens and canned food could survive for several days without solid food. A soldier in our family went too far – he had filled the flask with whisky!

Then came the plastic bottle, and I think it is that new container that made water such a popular drink. Travellers in cars and boats carry with them clean water in bottles.

Everybody carries a bottle full of water!

Not during my school time, boys of my age in a rural school had to look for a stream for the water to drink. In our case in Stunggang, as we lived by a river, water was not the problem for many purposes.

Sometimes, the boys got tummy ache or diarrhoea, but these cases might not have been from drinking water from the river; they could have been from other sources.

The village boys were warned by the elders to be careful with the choice of water found in the jungle: drink only from a stream where there were fish; the theory and the rationale is that if fish can survive in that stream, so can a human being. Or else drink the water from a certain kind of creeper found in the jungle or the rainwater.

At home, we were told to always boil the water. The Missionaries told us there might be germs in the raw water – no one could see germs with the naked eye.

We boys did not believe in what we could not see. This was an unseen thing that was something new to many of us in the village. Curiously enough, we were told that drinking rainwater was bad for the health following the belief among the elder villagers that water from the sky was full of ‘igi penyakit’ (germs). This belief was nonsensical as proven by the boys drinking the rainwater while playing football in the rain.

What most probably made them sick was exhaustion while spending too much time in the rain and playing again in the hot sun followed by swimming in the river for hours. That could have made anybody sick. But it toughened the stubborn boys.

A lot of rainwater was wasted. Only when the Christian missionaries to the village told us that rainwater would be safe to drink and wash with that the people began to try out rainwater for cooking and bathing. Even then for a bath, it would be wise to boil it, for a warm bath.

For us boys, however, warm bath was for the sick only. The cold water in the river or from a mountain stream was the idyllic spot to splash and to drink from.

It was all free. These boys who later migrated to Kuching and Miri found it hard to adapt to life in town where everything had a price. Payment for the use of the light from the glass bulbs, payment for the use of the bicycle which one had bought with one’s own, yes, but payment for water?

It did not make sense to the rural urban migrant. In my auntie’s house at Tabuan Dayak where I stayed for a while in Kuching in 1953-4, she had bought two large ‘payan’ (earthen jars) from the Chinese shopkeeper who had used them for salt-preserved vegetables imported from Singapore.

It was specially bought for me. For my daily swim, it was the Tabuan River, now looking like a monsoon with dirty water. A crocodile was recently seen on it. That is called modern development!

This little narrative proves the immense importance of water or the loss of it. The space scientists say if there is water on the moon, a kind of life would be possible.

Doctors’ advice to their patients to drink a lot of water to prevent hydration; the advocates of big dams recommend damning of fast-flowing rivers in order to harness water to produce electricity – for use by the factories, machines and homes. Very often it is the electricity that gets the credit than the water that produces the power.

Water can be both a bane and a boon when it works with other weather elements. Combined with the strong wind or the typhoon or hurricane, flood waters would be bad for the crops and the buildings.

Now in the USA and in several parts of the world, there is a war between the humans and the elements.

Several countries have spent a lot of money to send rockets to the moon, but they have not done intensive research on how to reduce the power and the force of the hurricanes that come together with floods on earth.

Isn’t it time for the scientists to think of a technology by which the power of the wind from the hurricane can be reduced by the power of the water – water jets from the plane(s) around the body of gale that will develop into a typhoon and eventually a hurricane?

Or time to conduct research on a better use of water for fire extinguishing.

Now fighting fire by the aircraft is expensive and dangerous for the pilots. Why not a water bombing from ground level – from mobile cranes or trucks full of water? According to some reports, the Chinese have invented fire extinguishers in the form of drones used on fires on tall buildings.

Something like that – with larger drones equipped with water and the necessary chemicals used in ordinary fire extinguishers – would be good for the Australian or Canadian fires.

Imagine hundreds of drones attacking forest fires in Greece and Canada may be needed elsewhere in the world without a loss of pilot or fixed wing aircraft! Australia has experienced forest fires.

Not again; touch wood.