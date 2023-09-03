Heralding a new age – greener oceans and rising temperatures

MANY will know that our Earth’s 4.5-billion-year-old existence has been split up into geological epochs, each spanning millions of years. In an article in ‘Nature’, in 2002, by a Nobel chemistry prize winner, Paul Crutzen, coined the term for a new geological epoch – the Anthropocene.

Certainly, humans have changed our world by impacting on wildlife extinctions to climate change and these are visible in geological records of sediments and fossils. For the last 12,000 years, we have been in the Holocene epoch, which followed the Pleistocene (the Ice Ages) that lasted 1.4 million years, but since the 1950s a new epoch is believed to have started.

The chosen place, where untouched traces of the Anthropocene are found, is at Crawford Lake in the Canadian province of Ontario. This special sinkhole lake (the size of three football pitches and 24 metres deep) has been acclaimed by the Anthropocene Working Group, comprised of research scientists globally. Amongst other sites proposed included a Japanese bay, tropical corals on an Australian reef, a mountainous peat bog in Poland, and the Antarctic ice sheet.

Why was Crawford Lake chosen?

It is at a very isolated spot on our planet and the bottom of the lake is totally isolated from the rest of the Earth’s surface. Calcium and carbonates fall slowly to the lake’s bottom and act as a year upon year record of human impact to include traces of plutonium released by hydrogen bomb testing in the 1950s.

The sediment samples taken from the lakebed provide evidence of changes in farming techniques to include chemical fertilisers, logging activities, and fallout particulates from fossil fuel thermal power plants in the 1950s.

At the current rate of accumulation of sediment, it is reckoned that the lake will take over 30,000 years to be filled in and disappear as land. Samples of the lake sediments reveal that we are in a hotter, more polluted, and biologically degraded state which is rapidly evolving.

A specific starting year for the beginning of the Anthropocene epoch has yet to be established but the working group has chosen plutonium isotopes for H-bomb tests as the key marker of this new epoch. These isotopes were spread globally from 1952 but rapidly declined after the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of the mid-1960s. The likely date for the start of the new epoch is 1954.

We won’t know until an announcement is made in a year’s time by the International Union of Geological Sciences after a full scrutiny of the evidence supplied. I firmly believe that the development of our world since World War 2 and a doubling of the world’s population over the last 50 years provides us with a common reference point for human induced changes to our planet.

How green are our oceans?

Satellite data has revealed that our oceans have changed colour over the last 21 years. Over 56 per cent of our oceans have had a colour change with tropical areas becoming steadily greener. It is thought that this has been caused by changes in plankton types containing the green pigment of chlorophyll which exists in the upper layers of the oceans.

Climate change has made the surface of these waters warmer and less dense. Nutrients found in the ocean’s colder, denser have been locked away at depth thus affecting the nourishment of the species of plankton that are proliferating closer to the surface.

Global temperatures to reach record levels in 2023, 2024

So far this year we have seen record mean world temperatures for June and July reaching at or above 17 degrees Celsius. Such high temperatures are undoubtedly prompted by climate change combined with an ever growing El Nino event.

In the first week of this July the world’s recorded its hottest week ever when global air temperatures reached 17.2 degrees Celsius. This is not the ambient temperature felt by people but the latent temperature! The searing heat of southern Europe recorded 48.2 degrees Celsius in Sardinia on July 24 – Europe’s highest ever temperature recorded.

Even higher temperatures were recorded at 52.2 degrees Celsius in Sanbao in Xinjiang Province, China, setting a new national Chinese record. Meanwhile Northwest Europe and other places in the northern hemisphere suffered a series of intermittent rain with few outbreaks of sunshine.

Why are there such variations in weather patterns from place to place less than 1,000km apart?

The pattern of flow of the Jet Streams must be accountable for this anomaly. These rivers of air, between 9km and 12km above Earth’s surface, circle the world along a battlefront of cold polar air and warm tropical air, meandering in giant loops. This year the loops have enlarged into five huge buckles around the northern hemisphere.

On one side of the loop are low pressure zones bringing wet and cool summer weather to northern Europe and on the other side there are high pressure ferocious heatwaves in northern Africa and southern Europe. These loops are known as Rossby waves, named after the Swedish meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby who, in 1930, suggested their existence.

The high-pressure patterns trapped ground heat and locked out rainfall for weeks on end in Mediterranean Europe and Africa and created simultaneous heatwaves elsewhere in Central Asia, Southeast Asia and in North America.

Associated with the heatwaves is bone dry vegetation which, with a dropped match or fired up barbecue, have ignited swathes of forests in Rhodes, Corfu and Crete in Greece, Croatia, Sicily, Portugal, southern France, Turkey, USA – including Hawaii, and western Canada. Greece recorded 600 dangerous wildfires in less than two weeks, forcing the evacuation of 30,000 holidaymakers on the island of Rhodes.

Such high temperatures have a devastating effect worldwide seen in prolonged drought and water shortages, crop failures, famine, the death of cattle and wildlife, and significant human death tolls in newly-born and elderly people.

Certainly, we have experienced extreme weather so far this year with violent wildfires, tremendous storms in northern Italy and severe flooding in India, Japan, and parts of northern China to include Beijing.

What needs to be done?

Greenhouse gas emission must be cut by 43 per cent by 2030 to limit temperature increases if we are to secure below 40 degrees Celsius heatwaves in European summers and other areas of our world every two to three years. It is predicted that it will take until October to November this year to feel the full impact of the present El Nino episode. We await with bated breath!

It appears that 40-degree Celsius summer temperatures will become the norm in Mediterranean Europe. Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, recently up the present situation by stating, “And this is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived!”

A concerted plan needs action in each of our nations to devise ways of dealing with rising temperatures with constant advice needed to stay out of the sun, thereby reducing hospitalisation and death tolls. New types of air conditioning, at affordable prices for the consumer, must be devised for homes, factories, offices, and shops thereby reducing the reliance on CO2 production.

Eco-designed new build homes utilising wind, solar and hydropower generation must be the new norm thereby relying less on fossil fuels. Wealthier nations need to ‘cough up’ more monies in overseas aid to subsidise the poorer nations of our world and provide them with technological assistance to combat drought, famine, flooding, and rising sea levels.

We have the technology; it just needs governmental investment to realise its potential. We desperately need to transform our relationship with our natural world to create a brave new world in which humans can live at ease in the Anthropocene.