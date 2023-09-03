King, Queen’s warmth, friendly approach charm Tawau folk

TAWAU (Sept 3): The friendly demeanour of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was clearly evident when their majesties attended a meet and greet session with the people who had been waiting excitedly for their presence up close here on Sunday.

Their majesties arrived in Tawau to begin their first-ever Kembara Kenali Borneo tour beginning with this district and ending in Telok Melano, Kuching, involving a distance of 2,154 kilometres via the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

From the airport to their hotel accommodation in Tawau town, Al-Sultan Abdullah who drove the car himself accompanied by Tunku Azizah, repeatedly took the time to stop and get out of the vehicle to shake hands and pose for photographs with residents who had been waiting at the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

The journey from Tawau Airport to the hotel which should have taken 30 minutes was delayed by about five hours due to the frequent stops made by his majesty to say hello to the people along the way.

Some residents in Kampung Ranggu, here, in their excitement and happiness to welcome the arrival of the royal couple proudly waved the Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flags.

In fact, some local residents in their eagerness, requested the royal motorcade to stop or slow down the convoy when passing through their area to allow them the opportunity to meet Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah.

When contacted by Bernama, a Kampung Ranggu villager, Haryati Bahar, 49, expressed her happiness and excitement for the chance to meet Their Majesties in person for the first time.

“I am even more elated and pleased that I was able to shake hands with the Raja Permaisuri Agong despite having to wait for Their Majesties’ arrival since 2 pm. All this time, I’ve only seen (Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah) on television,” said the housewife.

Another villlager Siti Elfiya Rahman, 49, expressed her admiration for Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah’s “berjiwa rakyat” nature, saying the opportunity to meet Their Majesties in person was something meaningful to her.

“Perhaps there will be never be another opportunity like this,” said the housewife who had waited at Jalan Batu 8 near Kampung Ranggu since 2 pm.

While in Sabah from Sept 3 to 7, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Permaisuri Agong, along with their entourage are scheduled to visit eight other districts, namely Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Telupid, Ranau, Kundasang, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Sipitang.

Earlier, the aircraft carrying their majesties departed from the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang, Selangor and touched down at the Tawau Airport at 1.50 pm.

They were welcomed by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya.

Their majesties then walked past a static guard-of-honour mounted by officers and men from the 26th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar recited a prayer for the safety of their majesties and the audience, before the royal couple and the delegation left for their hotel.

Before leaving Tawau Airport in a vehicle driven by the King himself, their majesties took pictures with 40 children from Tadika Kemas and Perpaduan who were dressed in various traditional costumes.

Their majesties also shook hands, took wefies and mingled with the crowd who were waiting for their arrival at the airport.

The areas in Tawau look vibrant and lively with the installation of Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flags to welcome the arrival of the royal couple who are known for their humble and down-to-earth attitude.

Tawau, known as the ‘Land of Farmers’, is located on the east coast of Sabah which is about 500 km from the state capital Kota Kinabalu and is the third largest town, after Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

According to data from the Department of Statistics in 2020, Tawau district encompasses a total area of 196 square kilometres with 372,462 residents. The population in Tawau make up a great number of the Bajau, Suluk, Ida’an, Tidong, Cocos, Murut and Lun Bawang community.

A large part of the land area of Tawau district is a plantation area where oil palm and cocoa are grown, with most of the people working in oil palm plantations.-Bernama