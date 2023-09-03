Laku: Several areas in Bintulu to experience water supply disruption on Sept 5

BINTULU (Sept 3): Several areas here will be experiencing water supply disruption due to the scheduled pipe interconnection works at Nyabau Water Treatment Plant Bintulu on Sept 5

According to Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku), the interconnection works will start from 8am to 3pm.

“During the specified time, residents in several areas will experience no water supply due to the interconnection works,” it said in a press statement.

Laku said the areas that will be affected are UPM Bintulu campus, Nyabau Height, Taman Angsana, Jelly Park, Taman Signature Park, Along Jalan Tanjung Batu Area, Boulevard, Condominium Tanjung Batu, KCC, Beach Park, Dd Palm Spring Resident, Billion Utama, Jinhold Apartment, Golden Bay, The Spring, Park City Everly Hotel, Park City area, Taman Ria, Lucky Garden, Bincorich Park, Taman Batu, Taman KMD, Taman Kemena, Lucky Tower, Along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi, Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1,2,3, Assyakirin Commercial Centre, Medan Raya, BDA Housing, Bintulu Veterinary Department, Bintulu Agriculture Department, BDA Flat, Laku Management Bintulu, Jabatan Perairan Bintulu, Light Industrial Estate Batu 2, government quarters, Marine Department residential quarters, Bomba, Bintulu Health Clinic, Sarawak Energy, Immigration Bintulu, Bintulu Court Complex, Pembentongan Najis Utama, Perbinda BDA, JKR, Dewan Suarah, Public Library, Bintulu Waterfront, BDA Shahida, Jalan Abg Galau, Bintulu Night Market, Jalan Market, Li Hua Plaza, Esplanade Bintulu, Pasar Utama Bintulu, Bintulu Registration Department, Bintulu Chemistry Department, Pos Bintulu, Bintulu Resident Office, Bintulu Police Central station, Bintulu police traffic, SK One, NCP Garden, San San Garden, Shell Batu 2, Medan Selera SEDC, Iris Garden, Petronas Station, Along Jalan Pain Court Area, SMK Bintulu, SK Assyakirin, Meridian Center, Gem Park, IPD Bintulu, Taman Kemena Raya, Casa Indah, Taman Jason, YTD Garden, Ecorich Park, Sample Park, Taman Bandar Jaya, SMK Bandar Bintulu, Spring Garden, Jade Garden, Spring Ville, Taman Terus, Belle Hill, Capbuild Height, Taman Akasia, BBC Kwong Yet, Light Industrial Batu 5, Jayhup, Nyabau Industrial Park, Berkat Di Maju and Along Jalan Bintulu-Miri Pan Borneo until Batu 18.

“We kindly advise consumers to store an adequate supply of water to meet their needs during the interconnection period.

“In the event of unfavourable weather conditions, the interconnection works will be carried out on the following working day at the same time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and assure you that we will make every effort to minimise the duration of the disruption,” Laku said.

For further assistance or enquiries, contact Laku hotline at 086-318160.