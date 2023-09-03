MBs from Perikatan-led states meet Hadi, Dr Mahathir for advice on administration

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): The menteris besar of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis reportedly held a meeting with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said that the meeting between the leaders of the four states administered by Perikatan Nasional (PN) had discussed various topics.

“God willing, these four states will strengthen cooperation to improve the socioeconomic level, increasing the state’s revenue and the well-being of the people.

“Advice from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tuan Guru Ayah Chik as statesmen, we will work hard and implement immediately,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday, the latter referring to Hadi.

Besides Ahmad Samsuri, the meeting also included Datuk Nassuruddin Daud (Kelantan), Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (Kedah) and Mohd Shukri Ramli (Perlis).

In the recent state elections, PN managed to defend its administrations in Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu, including the elimination of any opposition in the Terengganu state assembly.

In May, PAS’ Hadi and several leaders of the Islamist party signed the “Malay Proclamation” in the presence of Dr Mahathir aiming to protect the interests of and unite the Malay community to “restore the political power of Malays”.

After leaving Parti Pejuang Tanahair and Gerakan Tanah Air that he formed, Dr Mahathir has since joined forces with PN with Hadi describing him as finally returning “to the fold of his struggles”. – Malay Mail