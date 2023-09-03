Miri Food Carnival 2023 features a host of unique fare, myriad of activities

MIRI (Sept 3): Miri Food Carnival happening at Miri City Fan here features a host of unique fare as well as a myriad of activities like cultural shows, singing and stage performances.

Organised by the Miri City Council, the food carnival which starts from 5pm till 10pm showcases foods originating from foreign countries as well as local Malaysian favourites attracting many visitors both local and tourists to a host of unique fare not found during ordinary days.

In addition, for three days from today till Tuesday (Sept 5), there will also be special events lining up to spice up the food carnival.

Today, do catch a Cosplay show, a K-Pop dance show, a Hip Hop dance show and a lion dance performance.

On Monday (Sept 4) there will be a Junior Singing Competition, and on Tuesday (Sept 5) – a singing and dancing show, a Cosplay live band show and a Wushu performance.

The food carnival offers an array of unique cuisines for visitors to savour.

Food lovers can try the delectable Japanese Takoyaki, mouth-watering black pepper lamb, fried squids, beef kebabs, the delicious Korean Spicy Chicken, seafood fried rice, spicy clam fried kway teow, Teochew oyster omelette, Thai pork satay, the famous Sarawak ‘Babi Panggang’ (Sarawak barbecued pork), Taiwanese barbecued sausages and various types of meat and seafood skewers.

There are also stalls selling cakes and pastries, waffles, yogurts, ice creams and the local iced sweet cendol.

Apart from food, visitors can also quench their thirst with fresh fruit juices, smoothies and milk teas.

The Miri Food Carnival 2023 is being held in connection with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations which started from August 25 until September 7.