MoU on Wondaleaf products represents growth in Sarawak’s medical industry

KUCHING (Sept 3): A local medical device innovation company, Twin Catalyst Sdn Bhd, recently signed a licensing and technology transfer memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong-based Savewo International Limited, during a ceremony in Beijing, China.

In a statement issued by Twin Catalyst, the MoU involved an investment worth over RM30 million to license and manufacture Wondaleaf products and distribute them to the world.

The Sarawak-based company stated that through the cooperation with Savewo, it would anticipate seeing Wondaleaf’s presence in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Europe, Sri Lanka and several other markets next year, pending safety assessments by the relevant authorities.

The MoU signing on Friday was witnessed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Ministry of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development’s permanent secretary Azmi Bujang and Sarawak Research and Development Council general manager Dr Peter Morin Nissom.

In his remark, Awang Tengah hailed the investment as representing Sarawak’s growing medical innovation and manufacturing industry, and demonstrating the efforts by the government to support small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in introducing local products to the world.

Meanwhile, Twin Catalyst chief executive officer Dr John Tang said the company could not achieve its present status without the assistance from both the state and federal governments.

Twin Catalyst was first supported by Cradle Fund and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, to conduct clinical trials and intellectual property submissions.

Subsequently, Twin Catalyst was funded by the Sarawak Research and Development Council to undertake further research and commercialisation activities worldwide.

“Lots of efforts go into bringing a new, high-risk, medical product to the market,” said Dr Tang.

In his statement, Savewo Ltd general manager Harry Wong said his side was keen on investing further in Sarawak’s companies and technologies.

“We are pleased to be working with Twin Catalyst – their vision to help others through innovative technologies is similar to ours,” he said.

According to Wong, the company became one of Hong Kong’s major medical device manufacturing companies recently, manufacturing disinfecting robots, air-conditioners, and masks.

Dr Peter, on the other hand, said the MoU represented the potential of Sarawak’s research and development.

“These are exciting times for the medical innovation industry in Sarawak. Last year, the state government revealed the Sarawak Medical Innovation and Technology Hub, and the first medical hub in Tanjung Kidurong,” he said, stressing that the research and development remained a high priority for the state government, and that the council was actively seeking to support local research-development initiatives in line with Sarawak’s goal of achieving high-income status by 2030.